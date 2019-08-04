Piper Jaffray Companies Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $230.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $217.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.63.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $178.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $151.80 and a 12-month high of $195.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $372,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,507,424.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 33,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,785,480.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,144.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,203 shares of company stock valued at $37,191,590. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

