Phonecoin (PHON) Tops One Day Volume of $40.00

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Phonecoin has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. One Phonecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Phonecoin has a total market cap of $25,804.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00252299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.01379918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00109807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Phonecoin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 96,855,311 coins and its circulating supply is 96,455,061 coins. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON . The official website for Phonecoin is phonecoin.space

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

