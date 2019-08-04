Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,826 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $20,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.7% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 70.2% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $99.52. 2,075,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

