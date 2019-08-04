Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $84.17. 6,109,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,089. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 1,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 432.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

