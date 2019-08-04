PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Receives $23.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Gabelli raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 23,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $358,429.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,402,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,025 shares of company stock worth $923,460. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after acquiring an additional 557,105 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 233.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,218,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after buying an additional 852,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 721,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 69,787 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 711,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 43,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 88,297 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 658,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,773. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

