PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut PFSweb from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.44.

Get PFSweb alerts:

PFSW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 29,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.66. PFSweb has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 74.7% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 124,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 53,096 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 11.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 403,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.