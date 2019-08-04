Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given Sector Performer Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector performer rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PDL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Petra Diamonds to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 40.43 ($0.53).

Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 9.99 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 46.10 ($0.60).

In other news, insider Richard Duffy bought 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,400 ($65,856.53).

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

