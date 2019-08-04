PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE PRT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. 14,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,065. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $96.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.85.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that PermRock Royalty Trust will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

