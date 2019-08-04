PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 48.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 39.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 86,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 171.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE:PKI traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $84.60. 889,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.67. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $722.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.