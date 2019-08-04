Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price objective on Performance Food Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.90.

PFGC traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $42.73. 638,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.91%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,911.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

