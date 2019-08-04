Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PEBO. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.29. 73,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,282. The company has a market cap of $649.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 6,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $196,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

