Peony (PNY) Market Capitalization Tops $12,143.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 52.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last week, Peony has traded 108.8% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $12,143.00 and approximately $3,485.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000162 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 848,136 coins and its circulating supply is 728,303 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

