Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Shares of PEI traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.79. 2,872,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $81.08 million for the quarter. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 203,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 62,096 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

