PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.60.

PNNT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 330,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,149. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $440.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $7.84.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $28.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,637.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $104,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

