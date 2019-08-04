Peet (ASX:PPC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.16

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.18. Peet shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 293,923 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.16.

Peet Company Profile (ASX:PPC)

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. The company operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

