Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued an under review rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target (down previously from GBX 320 ($4.18)) on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 514.25 ($6.72).

KIE opened at GBX 79.05 ($1.03) on Thursday. Kier Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,109.47 ($14.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.30.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

