PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PDC Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.17.

PDCE traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $26.83. 1,398,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,513. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,149.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $142,259,000 after purchasing an additional 584,123 shares during the period. Oslo Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,336,000 after buying an additional 82,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,921,000 after buying an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,582,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,982,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

