PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 14.71%.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 19,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,215. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $342.73 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCSB. BidaskClub raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

