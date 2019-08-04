PCHAIN (PI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.87 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $637,174.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $590.94 or 0.05462713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043067 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001036 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,621,552 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top, Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

