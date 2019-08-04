PAYCENT (PYN) Trading Up 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $24,399.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00254491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.98 or 0.01396895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00023812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00110949 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

