Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22, Morningstar.com reports. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY19 guidance to $11.50-12.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.99. 991,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,430. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.50.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,281,000 after purchasing an additional 128,514 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

