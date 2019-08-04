Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRTK. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of PRTK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.08. 264,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.09. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 642.70% and a negative return on equity of 232.61%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 366,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 316,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

