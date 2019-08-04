PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a reduce rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

