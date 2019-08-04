PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a reduce rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.89.
Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
