Oxycoin Market Capitalization Hits $977,085.00 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Oxycoin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Oxycoin has a total market capitalization of $977,085.00 and approximately $4,659.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037696 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 928,278,467 coins. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

