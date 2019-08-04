Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OVID. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 133,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,837. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.78. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

