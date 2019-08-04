Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,037,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,842 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media accounts for 2.1% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $26,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1,098.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OUT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 877,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,306. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

