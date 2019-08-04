OST (OST) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Exchanges

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. OST has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $226,108.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OST has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, Upbit and IDCM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00252442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.01383389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00023562 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00110148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000511 BTC.

OST Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,801,645 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official website is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, Huobi, Upbit, Coinsuper, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

