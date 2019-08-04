Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.35, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Oshkosh updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance to 7.90-8.10 EPS.

OSK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 868,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,151. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $86.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $838,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 47.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,251,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $51,926,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $19,103,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $16,591,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 49.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,690,000 after buying an additional 220,082 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. UBS Group began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.