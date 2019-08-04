Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.75.

KIDS traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $34.76. 55,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,233. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $534.57 million, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 0.12.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,880,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 1,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

