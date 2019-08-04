Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,036 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 2.46% of Oritani Financial worth $19,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORIT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,540,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 1,201.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 557,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 514,561 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Oritani Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oritani Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Oritani Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

ORIT traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 128,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $797.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Analysts expect that Oritani Financial Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

