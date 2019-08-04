Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 72.46% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $399.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE OEC traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $15.42. 1,610,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $4,731,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $2,508,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

