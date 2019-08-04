Orica (ASX:ORI) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.45

Orica Ltd (ASX:ORI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$22.45 ($15.92) and last traded at A$21.99 ($15.60), with a volume of 94383 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$21.99 ($15.60).

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 39.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$20.55.

Orica Company Profile (ASX:ORI)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

