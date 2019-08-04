O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $406.67.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $369.93. The company had a trading volume of 678,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.58. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $308.46 and a 12 month high of $414.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

