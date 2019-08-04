O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.93. 678,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $308.46 and a 12-month high of $414.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Northcoast Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

