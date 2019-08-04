OracleChain (OCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 81.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One OracleChain token can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, BigONE and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, OracleChain has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OracleChain has a total market cap of $775,591.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OracleChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00251764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.01375735 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023110 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00109740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000517 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain launched on June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io

Buying and Selling OracleChain

OracleChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.