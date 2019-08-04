Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.7% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $35,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,644,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Macquarie lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

