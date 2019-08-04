OP Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.00 (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. OP Coin has a market cap of $38,945.00 and $23.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OP Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, OP Coin has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OP Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00032138 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003359 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00158232 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005331 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000575 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000574 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About OP Coin

OP Coin (CRYPTO:OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info . OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OP Coin

OP Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OP Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OP Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OP Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.