OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ONCS. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:ONCS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 139,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

In related news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 163,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 83,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 240,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

