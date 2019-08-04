On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Deck Capital, Inc. is an on-line platform that uses a big data, analytic model to source, underwrite, and fund loans to small businesses. The Company offers online tools and resources including data aggregation and electronic payment technology, and to evaluate the health of small businesses. It’s small business loans include dental loans, restaurant loans, medical financing, restaurant financing, fast small business loans, fast small business financing, online small business loans, online applications for small business loans, small business loans online, retail capital, fast small business financing, short-term business loans, business equipment financing, small business equipment financing and merchant cash advance. On Deck Capital Inc. is based in United States. “

ONDK has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens set a $6.00 price target on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. On Deck Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of ONDK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 745,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,058. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.99. On Deck Capital has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that On Deck Capital will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,683,000 after buying an additional 85,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,877,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273,423 shares in the last quarter. Seacliff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 1,150.0% during the first quarter. Seacliff Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,131,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 387,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 950,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

