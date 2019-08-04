Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:STI) Head to Head Survey

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

SunTrust Banks pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SunTrust Banks pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SunTrust Banks has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. SunTrust Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SunTrust Banks and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunTrust Banks 0 12 4 0 2.25 Old National Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus target price of $70.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.69%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.75%. Given Old National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than SunTrust Banks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of SunTrust Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SunTrust Banks has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SunTrust Banks and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunTrust Banks 23.92% 11.86% 1.24% Old National Bancorp 24.22% 8.72% 1.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunTrust Banks and Old National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunTrust Banks $10.43 billion 2.70 $2.78 billion $5.70 11.15 Old National Bancorp $827.35 million 3.57 $190.83 million $1.29 13.28

SunTrust Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Old National Bancorp. SunTrust Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SunTrust Banks beats Old National Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions. This segment also offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The Wholesale segment provides capital markets solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management; asset-based financing solutions, such as securitizations, asset-based lending, equipment financing, and structured real estate arrangements; cash management services and auto dealer financing solutions; investment banking solutions; and credit and deposit, fee-based product offering, multi-family agency lending, advisory, commercial mortgage brokerage, and tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also offers treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and provides services clients to manage their accounts online. The company offers its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 1,218 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, South Carolina, and the District of Columbia. SunTrust Banks, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 191 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

