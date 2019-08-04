Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Oil States International to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oil States International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oil States International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Shares of OIS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 413,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,448. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $870.71 million, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $264.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Oil States International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Oil States International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

