OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 21.25%.

Shares of OFS opened at $11.19 on Friday. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $146.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in OFS Capital by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OFS Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 555,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 35,086 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in OFS Capital by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in OFS Capital by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in OFS Capital by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

