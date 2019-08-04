ODUWA Market Capitalization Achieves $621,149.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $621,149.00 and approximately $24,872.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002418 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

