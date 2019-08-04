Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OBLN. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Obalon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBLN traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 1,931,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,272. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 253.79% and a negative net margin of 425.36%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Obalon Therapeutics will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

