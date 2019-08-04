Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 78.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 163,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,076. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $731.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

