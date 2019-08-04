NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.44.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $100.46. 3,231,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,428. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.05. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.