NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of NVIDIA to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.34.

NVDA traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,669,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.07. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

