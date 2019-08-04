NULS Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.82 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One NULS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00005163 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, Binance and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $41.55 million and $2.82 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00251934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.01374965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00109212 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000517 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,322,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,723,093 tokens. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, CoinBene, ChaoEX, OKEx, DragonEX, QBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

