NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised NuCana from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NuCana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,527. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $282.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 3.27. NuCana has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $30.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of NuCana by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 51,607 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of NuCana by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuCana by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NuCana by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NuCana Company Profile
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.