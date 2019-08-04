NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised NuCana from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NuCana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,527. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $282.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 3.27. NuCana has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). On average, analysts expect that NuCana will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of NuCana by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 51,607 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of NuCana by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuCana by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NuCana by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

