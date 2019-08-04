Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NVAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a positive rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $1.25 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.20.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.34. 375,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,546. Novavax has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.22.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Novavax by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,696,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 479,387 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 3,799.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 435,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 423,948 shares during the period.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.